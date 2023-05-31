Tshwane approves release of funds to complete unfinished RDP houses in Olievenhoutbosch

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has approved the release of funds to install the bulk water system and complete unfinished housing projects in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 60. This was said yesterday by the DA’s MPL and provincial human settlements spokesperson Mervyn Cirota during his oversight visit in the area to assess the progress of building of the RDP houses.

468 RDP houses remained incomplete since the construction project started in 2020. The Extension 60 settlement is not formalised owing to several delays in building houses, roads and the completion of the bulk water system. Cirota expressed satisfaction that the construction of the houses and the installation of the bulk water system had resumed after long delays.

DA MPL Mervyn Cirota during an oversight visit at an RDP housing project in Olievenhoutbosch. Picture: Supplied He said the DA-led municipal administration was accelerating the delivery of houses and bulk water systems for residents. “The DA conducted an oversight inspection at the Olievenhoutbosch Extension 60 RDP houses today, and we were pleased with the progress. We have been informed that the delays in this project were because of the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements increasing the contract value. Furthermore, the City of Tshwane halted the project to avoid overspending its initial budget,” he said. He said even though the community had been receiving water through water tanks daily, it was unacceptable that residents had been living without running water and tarred roads for so long.

“We have engaged with our counterparts in the City of Tshwane to fast-track the process of these installations to ensure adequate and dignified housing for all Tshwane residents. “We will continue to monitor the progress of this project to ensure that Olievenhoutbosch Ext 60 residents have access to basic services,” he said. Ward councillor Tembeni Thabatha said the housing project was in the past stalled due to delays caused by an unreliable contractor, who was subsequently fired. After almost eight months of delays, he said, the city hired a new contractor who had yet to commence with the project.