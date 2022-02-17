Tshwane collected R300m this week in crackdown on non-payment for services

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has collected up to R300 million in revenue since the beginning of this week as part of its aggressive disconnection of services of those whose accounts are in arrears. Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said that numerous defaulters were making urgent payments and sending proof of payment.

Meanwhile, the City yesterday continued disconnecting services, and in certain instances distributing final letters of demand to defaulters. Among them was China Mall, which is in arrears of R20 million. Management was served with letters indicating that the City would disconnect their water and electricity should they not make payment arrangements. The City has set a goal to continue the unprecedented, aggressive campaign until it makes a significant dent on the R17 billion debt owed by customers. Traffic Safety building that houses the #Hawks and Reginal Land Claim disconnected. They owe us R2.7 mil. #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/XjxiT8jxA9 — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 16, 2022 Some defaulters made payments after the City had already disconnected their services. This includes the Gautrain, whose Hatfield offices were disconnected on Tuesday, for sitting with more than R10m in arrears.

However, despite threatening legal action after claiming to be on a prepaid meter, the Gauteng government paid R12m to settle the arrears and keep the account of the state-owned enterprise in the green for the coming month to the tune of R2m. Mayor Randall Williams said there had been no court challenge from the Gautrain, and that the City appreciated that co-operation. “The City is pushing ahead with this revenue collection campaign that seeks to disconnect services to defaulting clients.

Yesterday #GautrainHatfield threatened to take us to court after we had disconnected their services for non-payment. Today, GPG paid the R10mil debt owed in full. An additional R2mil was paid upfront. We won't be deterred by threats of court action. #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/bAHjQQNOkr — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 16, 2022 “Increased revenue collection is critically important to any municipality to effectively run its operations to enable quality service delivery.” The landlord of the SAPS headquarters also settled the municipal bill of more than R5m in full, and sent the City the proof of payment. Services were reconnected to the building, as well as other businesses that swiftly made payment. City officials continued with the disconnections yesterday, and indicated that residential areas were not spared, although they were often not mentioned for security reasons.

This also meant that those tenants whose body corporates displayed a habit of consuming more than they paid foron a monthly basis would find themselves in the dark unless they made the necessary payments. [MUST WATCH] Our revenue recollection campaign is going to be the new norm in the City of Tshwane going forward. Our aim is to reinstitute the culture of payment for services rendered. #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection pic.twitter.com/d3p4oSdAV4 — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 16, 2022 The City disconnected some government departments and commercial properties whose bills were long overdue, and without proper payment arrangements. This included Vetland, which is in arrears of just more than R300 000, and Lodge Ronda where the Charismatic Episcopal Church is located. The City of Johannesburg has followed suit and cut water and electricity to numerous companies in Sandton, in an effort to collect at least R34bn in unpaid debt. The suburb is one of the richest in Africa, but owes the City of Joburg R158m.