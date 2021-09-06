Tshwane dancer Paul Modjadji to judge ‘first of its kind’ Africa competition

Pretoria - Tshwane’s very own internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer Paul Modjadji will be looking to help crown the best African dance crew in the first-ever Kellogg’s Dance Africa Dance competition. Modjadji, who joins the show as one of the two resident judges, said he was elated when he was called in to be part of the judging panel for the competition as it gave him an opportunity to be part of a first of its kind idea.

He said the dance competition which will be premiering on September 18 would aim to uncover the continent’s best dance team and best solo dancer. Over the course of 13 weeks, 10 African dance crews will be expected to show their stuff off on the global stage to come out on top. Modjadji said that what made the competition unique and different was that the teams would have the chance not to only show their unique African dancing styles, but they would also look to fuse it together with Indian dancing.

“I don’t know how they picked me, but it truly is an honour for me to be a part of something this big and different. To say I am thrilled and excited to be part of the first season is an under-statement. “I am going to be looking out for the team that not only fuses Africa and Bollywood music together, but a team that will look to celebrating both dance forms through their choreography.” The competition will be aired on Zee Entertainment’s popular General Entertainment Channel Zee World.