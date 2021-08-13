Tshwane, Doctors without Borders launch medical care initiative

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane and Doctors Without Borders yesterday launched an initiative, the Inclusive and Sustainable Health-Care Service, aimed at providing health and psychosocial services to Tshwane communities. According to spokesperson for the City Lindela Mashigo, the partnership will see the City and Doctors Without Borders collaborate in the establishment of a “coherent and timely emergency prevention and response mechanism” that will be in place for medical-related emergencies and to provide assistance in the event of xenophobic violence.

The initiative includes the provision of mental health services, quality and free primary health care, and psychosocial services to homeless people living in shelters and on the streets, among others. The launch marked the culmination of intense discussions between the City and Doctors Without Borders, and followed them signing of a memorandum of understanding in January. As part of the deal, the City will provide drugs for the agreed services, and Doctors Without Borders may import medicines or equipment at its discretion within the scope of its limitations for specific activities.

Doctors Without Borders will also ensure that the medicines are of optimal quality and aligned with the standards set for South African pharmaceuticals. At present, the City is at an advanced stage of a process to identify a government-owned building that will be converted into a hub within Region 3, where Doctors Without Borders will offer the related services to the public as soon as the process is finalised. Acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng said she was proud of the launch, especially as it took place during the pandemic.

“The City is excited about this partnership, which we believe is going to improve the lives of our residents, especially in the areas of mental health and psychological services, and also address basic challenges faced by migrants/refugees,” she said. “This is one partnership that will indeed go a long way towards ensuring that the City delivers to the people of Tshwane the services as enshrined in the Bill of Rights, various national legislations, as well as (to meeting) the City’s objectives as stated in the integrated development plan.” Head of the Doctors Without Borders in Tshwane, Musawenkosi Ndlovu, said: “As a non-profit, self-governed, international and independent member-based medical and humanitarian organisation, we are pleased that the City of Tshwane has agreed to join hands with us to create an enabling environment for free medical care to the migrants and vulnerable people of Tshwane who need it.