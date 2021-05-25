Tshwane EFF leader Moafrika Mabogwana ’embroiled in scuffle’ at party meeting

Pretoria - EFF chairperson in Tshwane, Moafrika Mabogwana, was allegedly embroiled in a scuffle with a female colleague during a political meeting at the party's Pretoria office on Sunday.

The party’s Gauteng provincial treasurer Kitinki Mazwi said they were “aware of a violent incident that took place” at the Tshwane regional office.

However, he was not in a position to divulge details saying it was an internal party matter.

“Those are internal matters, chief. Let them be like this up until we resolve those matters. It has nothing to do with newspapers or stuff like that," he said.

Asked whether there was someone who sustained injuries during the altercation, he said: “That is why I am saying it is an organisational matter. There is nothing to do with you as a journalist or any newspaper.”

It was alleged that Mabogwana and PR councillor Nthabiseng Masemola had a confrontation over the appointments of branch leadership after displaying differences on the names of the people preferred to occupy positions at the branches. The tense incident was captured in video footage and has been circulating on WhatsApp.

While the video didn’t show the faces of the two, it captured some people pushing each other while holding on to some documents allegedly containing names of the potential branch leaders.

During the commotion, a voice of a woman could be heard saying Nna ntlogele (Leave me alone).

Insults were also hurled by a woman, who threatened to beat her opponent.

In a separate video clip, a group of women inside a car could be heard shouting: "Moafrika, o betha mosadi, re a fitlha (Moafrika you assaulted a woman we are on our way).”

Numerous calls to reach Mabogwana for comment were unsuccessful. When contacted, Masemola denied she was the PR councillor in the fight.

Pretoria News