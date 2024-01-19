Tshwane emergency workers hailed

The City of Tshwane’s emergency services personnel responded to more than 300 accidents during the December holiday season. MMC for Community Safety, Grandi Theunissen said it was befitting to commend emergency workers for their hard work and efforts to save lives during the festive season.

He said: “While many were spending time with their families, our dedicated staff were at their posts working to keep residents and visitors to our capital city safe.” The emergency services department, he said, responded to 324 incidents that were reported between December 15, 2023, and January 15, 2024. This, according to him, was a decrease of 49 incidents compared to the previous festive period.

“In addition to issuing early warnings to enable residents to prepare for adverse weather conditions, the department also issued statements related to the safe celebration of Christmas and especially New Year, informing the public of the regulations surrounding fireworks and crackers,” Theunissen said. He said most incidents that the department had to respond to were vehicle accidents. This was despite attempts by the Tshwane Metro Police Department and other local, provincial and national role players to encourage safe travel.

Tshwane emergency workers applauded for saving lives during festive season. SUPPLIED Theunissen said at least five of the accidents recorded patients with injuries varying from moderate to critical, “The most noteworthy building fire during this period occurred on December 30, 2023 when the department responded to a structural fire in Hilda Street, Hatfield. Fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.” He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the department for their unwavering commitment to residents’ safety. “I also extend this gratitude to all other role players who provided vital services to our residents during this period. This includes public and private services, but also volunteers who spend their time helping others,”he said.