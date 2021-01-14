Tshwane mayor Randall Williams promises ongoing services despite Covid-19 challenges

Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has assured residents that the metro would continue to deliver reliable services despite the challenges posed by Covid-19. At least 734 employees of the city council have tested positive since the virus outbreak, he said. However the council understood its responsibilities and would render services in a safe and efficient manner during the pandemic. It would continue to respond to situations such as electricity outages and water leaks, address the backlogs of cutting grass, and carry out maintenance in cemeteries and parks. However, because of the pandemic and lockdown regulations,Williams said the city had changed the working routines of many of its staff. "For example, the majority of meetings and planning engagements in the City now take place virtually by using online platforms. Important meetings with stakeholders and intergovernmental structures are also organised through these channels.“

This, he said, allowed officials to work safely while also ensuring that communication and the co-ordination of resources were properly managed.

With the rising virus infections in the country, and Tshwane as a hot spot, the council has Covid-19 protocols in place to manage the risk in workplaces.

Williams said: “When positive cases emerge, they are tracked via our Occupational and Employee Health, Safety and Wellness Section, the applicable tracing is done to assess the level of risk, and the relevant areas are cleaned and disinfected.”

He disclosed that to date, at least 734 staff in Tshwane have tested positive. In some cases, office buildings had to be closed for deep cleaning and services were suspended, sometimes at short notice.

Health clinics under the metro provided services such as testing and screening, while also conducting continuous public awareness of Covid-19.

Williams said the Tshwane metro police department had the responsibility to enforce the regulations by policing alcohol use, which can result in accidents and unnecessary trauma or violence. They worked with police to ensure other regulations were also adhered to.

"We will ensure that the responsibilities of the City in terms of basic service delivery are provided to our residents and that the workflow in the City brings stability during this time when many of us are faced with uncertainty," he said.

Pretoria News