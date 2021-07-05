Tshwane mayor Randall Williams tests positive for Covid-19

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has called on its residents to be extra vigilant and protect themselves and those they love against Covid-19 after Executive Mayor Randall Williams tested positive for the virus. With the City’s first citizen now working from home due to the virus, the City has challenged residents to rise above doubts and recognise that anybody can get it.

City chief of staff Jordan Griffiths has encouraged residents to comply with all regulations to assist in the battle against the third wave. He said: “The executive mayor has been working remotely and managing all engagements with stakeholders online. He will continue to isolate and work remotely until his health improves. Please continue to adhere to the relevant Covid-19 protocols and guidelines and stay safe.”

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo was hospitalised with Covid-19 complications after he was diagnosed late last month. Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the City’s Covid-19 Ward-Based Outreach Campaign would continue this week by visiting all seven regions as it intensifies its screening and testing of communities in the areas identified as hot spots. This will start today in Zorbas Shopping Centre at 757 President Steyn Street, Wolmer; move to Zithobeni Municipal Offices, corner of Mothibe and Mngomezulu Streets tomorrow; and Refilwe Shopping Centre on MJ Runo Drive opposite Refilwe Community Complex on Wednesday.

On Thursday City health workers will be deployed to Castle Gate on 478 Koedoesnek Avenue in Waterkloof Ridge; Moreleta Park NG Church in 1353 De Villebois Mereuil Drive in Pretorius Park and Deon Malherbe Swembad on the corner of Braam Pretorius Streets in Wonderboom on Friday. The last outreach of the week will be on Saturday at Hillcrest Boulevard Shopping Centre in Lynnwood Road. The head of Strategic Communication in the City, Selby Bokaba, said Tshwane’s Covid-19 ward-based outreach campaign has in the past four months managed to reach more than 27 000 members of the community as part of its Covid-19 education and awareness programme through its mobile testing sites.

He said: “During this period, about 7 000 people were screened for Covid-19, while more than 6 000 of them were tested after exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms. “This ongoing ward-based campaign has been a phenomenal success, having reached most of the hot spot areas across all the seven regions of the City. “The City would like to applaud those that have taken advantage of our mobile screening and testing sites.