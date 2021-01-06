Tshwane metro police call centre closed due to Covid-19

Pretoria – The Tshwane metro police call centre at the Mercedes-Benz building was closed on Tuesday in line with Covid-19 protocols after some officials were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Metro spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, was quiet about the number of those infected except to say the closure of a municipal building was necessary for decontamination. He was unsure as to when the offices would be reopened, saying the City of Tshwane would issue a media statement to notify the public when the building was officially open again. The call centre is usually used by the public to report accidents and crime-related by-law complaints. Mahamba said: “The Tshwane metro department would like to advise members of the public that the Tshwane Metro Police Department call centre offices are temporarily closed for the decontamination due to members that tested positive for Covid-19.”

He said the call centre telephone lines would not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

“However service delivery will not be hampered. Members of the public are advised to call 082 891 2498 or 082 320 1757 for complaints and for emergencies 012 891 2386,” he said.

He apologised to the public for the inconvenience caused by the closure.

Last month, the City had to close the Centurion Licensing Centre for days following a reported Covid-19 case.

This was after another licensing centre in Akasia experienced the same with a Covid-19 case and underwent a disinfection process.

During the same period the acting City manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng and the group head in her office, Msizi Myeza, fell ill and went for Covid-19 tests, which came out positive.

Pretoria News