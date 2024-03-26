Tshwane metro police rescue kidnapped woman

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers managed to rescue a woman from kidnappers following a high-speed chase in Brooklyn at the weekend. TMPD’s cable theft members were conducting patrol operations in the area when they overheard a commotion taking place on Hazelwood Street.

Officers rushed to investigate and noticed two men forcing a woman into their vehicle. The suspects drove off at high speed with the woman after they ignored orders by officers to stop. A chase ensued between the suspects and the metro police.

The suspects, according to TMPD, suddenly stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but officers gave chase and managed to apprehend one of them. TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said: “The female who was kidnapped confirmed to the officers that they robbed her of her cellphone and were forcing her to give them her banking details.” He said police confirmed that the vehicle was stolen in Mamelodi with an active case number for theft.

Mahamba said: “Number plates that were affixed on the vehicle did not exist and did not correspond with the licence disc. The woman notified the officers that the suspects threw out a firearm through the window.” The metro police discovered sets of number plates, five dummy rounds, and a firearm magazine inside the vehicle. The suspect was arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of unlawful ammunition, firearm magazine and possession of a stolen vehicle.