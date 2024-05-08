Tshwane residents have mixed reactions on e-panic button app

Tshwane residents have expressed mixed reactions to the e-panic button app that was introduced by Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Soshanguve resident Thabang Moloi said their concern with the e-panic button was that when police have to respond to the crime in the area. “As a resident, I am not sure if the app will help in the fight against crime because we have police officers in our area who are working with the criminals,” he said. Another resident, Mamiki Malebe, said she believes the app will help in her area as lots of crime is committed, including robbery.

“The government should also give us mobile panic buttons that do not need the internet to operate; this is because of connectivity and network issues,” she said. The residents also used the crime imbizo last week in Soshanguve to air their concerns regarding various crime-related issues affecting their areas, including police misconduct, theft and violence. Mazibuko said that 10 security companies are working alongside law enforcement to ensure a swift response to the panic button alerts.

”The initiative was a response to complaints about the police's lack of reaction to emergency calls,” she said. Officials assisting Tshwane residents to set up the e-panic button app. Supplied Some of the residents who attended the crime imbizo in Soshanguve. Supplied As part of the crime-fighting initiative, the Tshwane Metro Police Department collaborated with Crime Prevention Wardens from the SAPS and Gauteng Provincial Community Safety Patrollers to enhance safety. Mazibuko said the e-panic button offers a range of features that makes it an ideal solution for government departments, including the ability to pinpoint the location of the emergency; connect directly to emergency services; and provide real-time updates to first responders quickly and accurately.

She said the government will also be rolling out CCTV cameras that will serve as another eye in case the user takes longer to press the panic button. “The Gauteng government has put measures in place to ensure residents feel safe. The e-panic button mobile security app will speed up the process of receiving help when one is in danger,” she added. The elderly were given mobile panic buttons that do not need the internet to operate, Mazibuko said.

The province has introduced the deployment of wardens and e-policing solutions such as CCTV, drones, and e-panic buttons because communities cannot be governed by criminals, she said. Community members are encouraged to utilise the app for assistance only in genuine emergency situations to ensure that resources are used effectively and efficiently. Rietgat police station commander Brigadier Govender said residents should write down the names and registration numbers of officers who display unhelpful behaviour or engage in corruption.