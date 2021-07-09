Tshwane restaurants create ’roadhouses’ for loyal customers

Pretoria - Tshwane restaurants hard hit by Covid-19 regulations by not being allowed customers inside and not able to sell alcohol are using their creativity to turn compliance into a profit. Stationed at Waterkloof Corner Shopping Centre are two restaurants who decided since people are safer isolated, they would bring the restaurant into their cars in the parking lot.

Goddess Cafe and Piza E Vino are using wooden trays that fit in cars to serve their customers as they observe social distancing and limit being in the same space around people. The restaurants have loyal customers who love their menus and beverages and they are now assisting the businesses to not only stay afloat but to save jobs in spite of the level 4 restrictions. With the sale of alcohol prohibited, it is no surprise that restaurants have taken a massive knock in revenue and now have to figure out how to make ends meet between paying rent and salaries.

Piza E Vino general manager Dawid Van der Walt said Piza E Vino is Italian for pizza and wine, which meant the ban on the sale of alcohol meant one half of their identity was taken away. This led to unity between the two restaurants who made an arrangement with the centre to utilise parking bays to make their restaurants into roadhouses for their loyal customers. Jordan Martin from Goddess Cafe management said: "Like most businesses, including Piza E Vino, we had to change shifts and spread them out evenly to ensure that our staff was able to survive and take care of their expenses and we are happy it has been going well.

"We utilised Instagram to market the new way of doing things and the reception has been good. We even take flowers and put them on the trays as our customers wait for their meals and they are loving it." Mpho Mokoena took his wife, Given, out on a birthday lunch and the two had a lovely time sharing a meal together in their car and taking pictures of the beautiful experience. Given said she saw this on Instagram and decided she wants her husband to take her there to give it a try. Young couple Francois Behr and Nina Kruger said they were so happy that they could enjoy their favourite meals while keeping away from other people and enjoying their own space and privacy in the car.