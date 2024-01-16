Tshwane to seek private sector partner for Wonderboom airport

The City of Tshwane mayoral committee has given a green light for new operating model for Wonderboom National Airport. Roads and Transport MMC Kamogelo Mangena said a mayoral committee meeting chaired by the mayor Cilliers Brink approved a report for a new operating model for Wonderboom National Airport.

Mangena said Wonderboom National Airport was an important and strategic asset of the City but for decades the airport had not been able to operate and develop to its full potential in line with sound business practice. “Having explored multiple possible solutions, we found that the best role government can play is to provide an environment where private sector involvement can enable the airport to operate optimally and realise its full potential,” the MMC said. “The continuous financial investment and municipal-driven attempts by different past political administrations in the airport has proved to be unsustainable.

“Having looked at different models and sustainable solutions for the airport, the City found the best option is to keep the airport, lease it to an operator in the market and allow the private sector to develop the facility and the vicinity to the benefit of Tshwane residents.” To usher in this new model, the mayoral committee has approved a process plan and has tasked the city manager to institute a technical team that will comprise experts to oversee the process and to secure the services of a transactional advisor to guide the process. The adoption of the new operating model heralds the potential for the City to attract investment, create opportunities and drive economic growth, Mangena said.