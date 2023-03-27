Tshwane University of Technology leads the way through artificial intelligence

The newly--appointed Communications and Digital Technology Minister Mondli Ngungubele has challenged institutions of higher learning to follow Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) through Artificial Intelligence (AI). Ngungubele launched the AI Institute of South Africa at the University of Joburg (UJ) recently.

On Friday, it was the TUT’s leg of the launch. Speaking at the launch, Ngungubele said it was time all higher learning institutions empowered the way they solved problems through self-designed and self-managed artificial intelligence. Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele and Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Tshwane University of Technology Professor Tinyiko Maluleke during the launch of the Artificial Intelligence Institute of South Africa. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) “We are here because a lot of things are happening which should have not happened. The number of people who are unemployed are far lower than being required,” he said.

He challenged universities to improve the rate of the country’s economic growth. “Our fiscal situation confronted by the service cost is facing us. More than 60% of young people are not at work. Our social being is faced with a huge challenge. “If our social being and wellness are not solved, we are in trouble. Our learning institutions have to change all this,” he said

The institution, he said, was meant to zoom in on three sectors of the economy – the fourth industrial revolution in manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture and food processing. Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe said the institution was proud to make the effort. “It is with a sense of pride and enthusiasm that TUT has responded to the call of the Department of Communication and Digital Technology, for the university to put its high-end expertise in AI at the service of the digital advancement of our country.