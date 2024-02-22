Tshwane urges corporates to support artisanship training

MMC for economic development and spatial planning in Tshwane, Hannes Coetzee, has called on the private sector to support the youth artisanship training. Recently, the MMC conducted an engagement session and a site tour of the state-of-the-art training facility at the Production Technologies Association of South Africa in Hermanstad.

During the oversight visit, Coetzee visited the toolmaker site, which is responsible for high-end tooling training that offers firm-level interventions to boost competitiveness and production efficiency. “It was pleasing to note that with its array of state-of-the-art equipment, this facility exposes students to leading-edge technologies that are used globally,” he said. Coetzee said youth upskilling in technical fields such as tooling, die and moulding is high on the priority list.

He said they view the Production Technologies Association of South Africa as an ideal strategic partner to help the City move in that direction. He further added that for production in the automotive, aerospace and other hi-tech industries to be competitive, Tshwane needs to have access to highly skilled technical workers. Meanwhile, the Youth in Artisanship has also called on support from the City and private sector.

Nontsikelelo Duba, who is studying towards being a qualified artisan, said she is worried about job opportunities being scarce in the county. She said she believes that artisan careers can help the youth in opening their own businesses and contributing to economic growth. Coetzee highlighted that it is clear if they are to create a business-friendly city that supports employment and economic prosperity, collaborating with organisations such as the Production Technologies Association of South Africa may bring them faster results in support of youth artisanship .

Through the engagement, the City and Production Technologies Association of South Africa have identified possible areas for further discussions, with potential for collaborations and future partnership. This will be in several strategic areas relating to technical skills development, enterprise development and industry placements with key players, including the City’s Tshwane Leadership and Management Academy and Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone. “I implore the corporate community to invest in Tshwane and to support youth artisanship training, which will benefit our manufacturing and automotive sectors,” he said.