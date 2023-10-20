Tshwane warns about possible water shortage due to drastic drop in reservoir levels

Pretoria - As water woes continue in different parts of Gauteng, the City of Tshwane has warned about the possibility of running out of water for more extended periods owing to a drastic drop in reservoir levels. Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said Tshwane continued to experience an increase in water consumption which was likely to put consumers at risk of having no water for a longer period as the levels of the city’s reservoirs drop extraordinarily from time to time.

“The city is imploring consumers to prioritise water conservation methods to safeguard the city’s water supply. “The strain on the city’s reservoirs and those that are managed by Rand Water is enormous,” he said. He said the strain called for communities across the city’s seven regions to use water sparingly.

Residents were also urged to attend to their households’ leaks, report leaks that seek the city’s attention and be vigilant against instances of vandalism to the water infrastructure. The city, Mashigo said, understood that some water leaks might not be noticed, leading to a significant waste of water. Residents were therefore encouraged to report any signs of water leaks or faulty infrastructure, including tampering with the fire hydrants, by contacting Customer Relations Management at 012 -358 9999 or via email on: [email protected]

The City encouraged residents to conserve and use water sparingly by not watering gardens, washing cars, cleaning driveways or pavements using hosepipes, among other water saving measures. Residents must also not fill swimming pools and must flush toilets only when necessary. Mashigo said: “Manually topping up swimming pools is allowed only if the swimming pool is fitted with a pool cover that prevents evaporation. ”