Tshwane waste removal services warned not to neglect services

Pretoria - The MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management, Dana Wannenburg, has strongly warned the waste removal service providers in Tshwane that they will be replaced if caught neglecting their rubbish collecting duties. This after the City recently appointed 32 contractors and signed service level agreements with them. Wannenburg said the agreements were a mechanism through which the City would keep contractors accountable, and also monitor the delivery of services in accordance with their contracts. He said in the past there was no mechanism in place to make sure that service providers did their work without compromise. "Contractors will now be accountable for non-bin lifting. Non-bin lifting must be reported because it is very important. It helps us to keep track of contractors and also areas where contractors are not working so that we can replace them," he said.

Residents were urged to also report bins that had been skipped by waste collectors so that the City could "send people out to collect them".

There had recently been many complaints about uncollected bins on social media platforms or to the City.

The promise by Wannenburg to improve waste removal service was made when the City was still in the process of concluding the awarding of a fleet management contract, which includes leasing trucks for waste removal.

The last contract expired in July, and since then the City has entered into month-to-month contracts with service providers.

The process of advertising the replacement tender started two years ago but, owing to challenges related to bid specifications, the tender had to be advertised no less than three times.

The tender in question was for leasing general construction vehicles, yellow plant machines, specialised vehicles and waste removal trucks.

Wannenburg said: "The process (for awarding the tender) was cancelled because of lots of corruption. What happens in that situation is that we go out and request quotations from contractors. A new quotation process was approved about three weeks ago and we appointed about 32 contractors in the city."

Pretoria News