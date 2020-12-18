Tshwane’s cancelled R4bn fleet management tender to be re-advertised

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane’s multimillion rand fleet management contract will be put out on tender again after the initial bidding process was found wanting by the Nexus Forensic probity report. Acting municipal manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng was instructed by mayor Randall Williams to cancel the R4 billion tender, which was on the brink of being awarded. This was after the revelation that the bidding tender process was compromised in many respects. The probity report uncovered various unlawful and irregular practices that took place in the supply chain management related to a contract known as the yellow plant tender. It fingered at least 71 government employees, who had either direct or indirect conflicts of interest in the tender bidding process.

There were 35 bidding entities with shared directorships, which they failed to disclose in the bidding documents.

A total of 49 bidders were either directly or indirectly linked to 68 City employees and employees of three other state entities.

Three City employees were identified as being directors of some of the recommended bidders, none of which was disclosed.

Six of the 767 bidding companies had details which could not be matched against the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission database.

Williams said he instructed Mutlaneng to cancel the controversial tender and re-advertise it.

"The probity report was damning, and I immediately released a statement on December 1, 2020, indicating that it would be fully investigated further. I also delivered the report to the Special Investigative Unit," Williams said.

Because of the type of investigation into the contract Mutlaneng, cancelled the tender, he said.

"The City has already started the work to ensure that we move towards re- advertising a new tender and ensuring that all the lawful processes are followed," Williams said.

He said the situation was not ideal for service delivery as it can cause delays and would require ad hoc arrangements to support the core business of the City.

"Nonetheless, we simply cannot allow an unlawful tendering process to proceed. I will always strive to ensure that we create value for the residents of Tshwane in all that we do through processes that are open, transparent and lawful," he said.

Pretoria News