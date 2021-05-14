TTM parade first ever trophy in Polokwane

Pretoria - There was a celebratory atmosphere in the Polokwane CBD yesterday, when hundreds of people came out to witness the trophy parade by the 2021 Nedbank Champions Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Vhadau Vha Damani, who are based in Polokwane, clinched the bragging rights and the R7 million prize money, after they narrowly eclipsed Chippa United 1-0 in an exciting cup final in Bloemfontein last Saturday, to win the first major trophy for the Limpopo side.

They booked a place in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup in the process.

This is the second trophy in recent years for the province, after Baroka FC won the Telkom Knockout in the 2018/19 season. The homecoming celebrations kicked off at Meropa Casino, where MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Thandi Moraka had hosted the champions for breakfast.

The streets of Polokwane came alive with cars hooting, people clapping and whistling, and screams of leberekile (well done), as a convoy of about 30 cars zig-zagged along the streets of the Limpopo capital.

Leading the convoy was a red Cabriolet carrying chairperson and owner of the club, Ditonkana Abram Sello, and the captain, Lehlohonolo Nonyane. Sello has since decided to give the entire R7m winnings to his players, staff and other members of the team, including cleaners.

Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, Sello expressed his pride in the team he recently acquired from Bidvest Wits, who sold their premiership status to TTM.

“I’m really proud of these players because they showed real fighting spirit. It was a surprise because we beat big teams to win this cup; when we beat Mamelodi Sundowns, we knew the cup was as good as ours.

“Many were worried as to why I bought a team that was near relegation,

but what they didn’t know is that I knew the team had potential. Here we are today. They won the Nedbank Cup,” said Sello.

On how Nonyane was able to lead his charges to victory, the team captain said: “Through God everything is possible. It was not only me who led the team, in the side we have a lot of seasoned campaigners and so we all helped each other.

“We are grateful for the win, but now have to focus on the premiership. All that we can say to the people of Limpopo is that they should just keep on supporting us.

“It has not been an easy journey but, with them, it gets easier.”

Phuthi Hlahla, 21, a fan who witnessed the parade, said with excitement as his team passed by: “I’m proud of the success seen so far.

“We have seen the parade and, as a young man from Limpopo, I’m inspired that a team as small as this could win big things. Today we are proud Limpopians.”

TTM’s win, however, did not go without controversy. Reportedly, some of the senior members had given back their medals to the PSL, in solidarity with their teammates who had not received medals.

However, both Nonyane and Sello dismissed the complaints.

Nonyane said: “The medals thing was not a big issue because the PSL gives out 35 medals in any final. It just happens that we have more players.”

