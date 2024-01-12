Tuks FM rules the airwaves

The University of Pretoria’s (UP) campus radio station, Tuks FM, has emerged as a titan in the realm of radio excellence, clinching seven South African Radio Awards and three awards in the International Students Broadcasting Championship. “These remarkable achievements not only underscore the station’s commitment to delivering top-notch content, but also solidifies its standing as a leading force in the dynamic landscape of campus radio,” said Lwazi Mpofu, Tuks FM station manager.

Tuks FM won the following SA Radio Awards: Station of the Year, Afternoon Drive Presenter: Tshepang Moji, Afternoon Drive Show: Tuks FM Drive with Jodell Tantij, Breakfast Show: The Big Chief on Breakfast, Community Project: Tuks FM The Voice, Music Show: Tuks FM Top 40, and Night-time Show: The Tuks FM Sex Show. Tuks FM also received three awards at the International Students Broadcasting Championship, which is a development platform dedicated to acknowledging emerging radio, podcast and digital talent, with the aim of exposing them to potential employers. The station competed with several countries, including the US, the UK, Australia and the Philippines.

Tuks FM won the following International Students Broadcasting Championship Awards: People’s Choice Award: Tshepang Moji, Best New Podcast: The Tuks FM Sex Show (additionally, Feedspot, a content reader for reading all websites in one place, recently ranked the show as the second-best sexuality podcast in South Africa), and Best Community Initiative: Tuks FM The Voice. “This success not only reflects positively on Tuks FM, but also stands as a source of pride for the University of Pretoria as a whole,” said Professor Flavia Senkubuge, Vice-Principal: Student Life. “We are excited about the acknowledgement of the efforts of the Tuks FM team on the international stage.”