Unisa project equips new nurses with continuous professional development

NNANA MARTINA JEGE Staff attached to the CA56 Project at Unisa’s Department of Health Studies in the College of Human Sciences visited the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital to conduct a workshop titled “Continuous professional development for newly qualified nurses: Ethical considerations and professional conduct”.

The workshop was held at the Tembisa Hospital’s conference centre as part of the department’s engaged scholarship key performance area mandate. The workshop was facilitated by the project leader, Professor Kholofelo Matlhaba. Matlhaba said the purpose of the workshop was to address the specific needs of newly graduated nurses in understanding and applying the ethical principles and professional conduct in their daily practice.

She further elaborated that the workshop provided a platform for these nurses to enhance their knowledge, skills and attitudes related to ethical decision-making and professional behaviour. The six-hour interactive workshop was attended by 19 newly-graduated nurses. The workshop was formatted in a manner which allowed participants to have interactive sessions with individuals and included group activities such as storytelling and reflective exercises. Sister Mashadi Lebogo, a North-West University graduate, shared feedback on how the workshop has assisted her. She said that Matlhaba instilled something in her that she never knew she needed.

She further added that the session caused her to stand firm when dealing with different kinds of patients and being exposed to different kinds of conditions; she learned to advocate for her patients no matter how her co-workers would take it. “I have learnt to continue working with a kind heart,” she said, “no matter the bullying and the frustrating influx of patients in large numbers. I have learnt to be emotionally intelligent and stop letting my emotions get to me.” Sister Simphiwe Asanda Nala, a University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate, mentioned that during the workshop, ethos and professional practice were emphasised, which is something she plans to carry out through the field of nursing. She further explained that the ethics of non-maleficence, beneficence and veracity are currently lacking in nursing. “From time to time,” she said, “we as nurses need to be reminded of these ethics and oaths we pledged on our day of graduation. With the current state of practice in our hospital it is very easy for new graduate nurses to be socialised into malpractice which increases the litigations against nurses.” Matlhaba extended her gratitude to the College of Human Sciences’ management for their unwavering support in ensuring that engaged scholarship (community engagement) projects are fully supported. “I am grateful that management was able to approve the budget for catering and workshop materials, and assist with workshop stationery and day-off approval,” she concluded.