University of Pretoria rated 69th in world higher education rankings

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria has improved its position in the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, rising to position 69 (up from the 101-200 band in 2022) out of 1 705 universities in 115 countries. This climb up the rankings comes despite increased competition – the number of participating universities grew from 1 410 in 2022 to 1 705 in 2023. In 2023, UP maintained its second position in South Africa. At the continental level, UP is now ranked second (third in 2022).

Each university’s overall score and ranking are determined by its combined performance in its top three sustainable development goals (each counting 26%) and SDG 17 (“Partnerships for the goals”, 22%). The Times Higher Education Im- pact Rankings measure actions taken by higher education institutions around the world toward achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). According to the UN Development Programme, “the SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the UN in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity”.

UP submitted more than 100 pieces of evidence highlighting institutional operations, policies, research and strategy involving collaborative work by dozens of departments and units across the university. This year’s Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, released on Thursday, are the fifth annual ranking. Carefully calibrated indicators for each participating university are measured to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.