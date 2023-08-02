University of Pretoria student Zeenat Patel’s academic excellence rewarded with bursary

Pretoria - As the country commemorates Women’s Month, University of Pretoria (UP) student Zeenat Patel, who is doing a Master’s degree in geography and environmental science at the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, has left her mark as a young achiever. She has been selected as a recipient of the 2023 Abe Bailey Travel Bursary.

The selection was made based on her exceptional leadership qualities and community service. The Abe Bailey Travel Bursary gives university students and junior academic staff the opportunity to visit the UK. It aims to cultivate future global leaders and supports excellent South African students who demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities as well as a strong sense of responsibility in developing a robust capacity for interaction with international peers from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

This year’s group comprises 16 students from various South African universities. “I am passionate about community service, and I have held various leadership roles on the Students Representative Council and in university residence, among others. The Abe Bailey Travel Bursary is an opportunity to make my voice heard and is a platform on which to challenge myself in an international setting,” Patel said. A high number of applications for the bursary were received, and a thorough selection process conducted.

This included in-person interviews with the selection committee, which consisted of the university’s registrar, Professor Caroline Nicholson; the deputy vice-principal for Research, Innovation and Postgraduate Studies, Professor Sunil Maharaj; deputy deans, and the deans of students and residences. The selection committee then recommended three students for additional evaluation by Abe Bailey trustees, who awarded Patel the bursary in recognition of her outstanding leadership abilities and volunteerism. “Zeenat is a dynamic, forward-thinking young leader who appears to be well positioned to take advantage of every opportunity available to improve and broaden her experience. Furthermore, she is committed to enhancing the quality of life for others and making a positive difference,” said the selection committee.

They noted that she had balanced her demanding leadership role with her academic programme, ensuring that she remained focused on completing her degree within the minimum time. “This careful balance is a skill that I started developing at undergraduate level, which I completed with an average of 79%,” Patel said. She added that she then went on to complete her BSc (Hons) in Geography and Environmental Sciences with distinction.

The tour will commence on November 28 in Cape Town, where the group will spend a few days together before departing for London on December 2. The bursary is available to registered full-time students of a South African university as well as academic staff members who enjoy junior lecturer status. The focus of the Abe Bailey Bursary is leadership development, and the trustees wish the bursaries to be awarded to students who are academically strong and have shown exceptional qualities of leadership and service, with a good track record - not only on a campus level but also in a wider social context.