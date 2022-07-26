University of Pretoria students, staff back on campus for first time since lockdown

Pretoria - University of Pretoria (UP) students and staff burst into a celebration yesterday morning when they returned to campus for the first time since the country went into lockdown in 2020. The return of students and staff coincided with the inaugural UP Giving campaign to raise R100 million over the next three years towards students who need financial assistance.

Vice-Chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe described the celebrations and festivities as a double excitement because the students were “taking back their campuses from Covid-19”, and helping raise funds to aid those in need to reach their higher education goals. University of Pretoria Vice-Chancellor Professor Tawana Kupe with students at the Hatfield Campus. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) “At least R5m has already been raised from people donating from as little as R10 in a relatively short period when people were away from campus. You can feel the vibe right now. People are excited. “We also want to increase our target of donors further. Initially it was 200 but that target has been met already.

“Our message to the masses is to support higher education because it is important for the transformation of South Africa, and it can address all of the challenges we face now: poverty, inequality and unemployment.” Spokesperson for the university Rikus Delport said the funds raised would come in handy for students who needed bursaries, accommodation, food and other forms of support. “The activities are to create as many opportunities as possible for students, staff and people outside the UP community to contribute to the students’ well-being.

“Over and above it all, we are generally glad to be back because we are a contact university, and it’s important for us to continue with that mode of teaching and learning. Online learning was introduced as an emergency mode but now we are back to what we used to do,” said Delport. Phumelele Dyavu, a second-year industrial engineering student, said he was happy and excited. He said he preferred contact learning because it presented an opportunity where students held each other accountable when it came to their studies.

Sophie Mahlangu, a final-year chemical engineering student, said she was happy to be able to socialise with her friends again, although she had got used to studying online and saving costs of travel. Ziyanda Ngxongo and Lethabo Mphela, also final-year chemical engineering students, said it was lovely to see other students and all on campus at the same time, and to network and share knowledge. “It’s really good to be surrounded by other students, but I also loved learning online, and it was possible to have a choice to also learn online. I would continue with it as well in times when I do not have money to travel to campus. Otherwise, I am happy,” said Mphela.

