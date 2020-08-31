University of Pretoria, Tshwane University of Technology won't resume contact classes for now

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria and Tshwane University of Technology will not be resuming contact teaching and learning now, despite being given permission to gradually increase their student population to 66%. Last week, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande said they had been advised to allow universities to increase the number of students on campuses. However, universities in the city said they would be continuing instead with the multi-modal teaching and learning for the time being. Rikus Delport, spokesperson for the University of Pretoria, said as the university was at low risk of not completing the academic year in time, they would not be resuming contact classes. Delport said the main reason was due to data from a survey which indicated that the vast majority of lecturers and students had managed to move relatively seamlessly into the remote online teaching and learning mode.

This was due to the university’s decision to begin transitioning with its hybrid approach to teaching and learning, started in 2015 already.

“Consequently, when the university had to pivot to largely online teaching and learning, it was anticipated that it would be relatively easy for lecturers and students.

“The increase in numbers is welcomed, but the regulation which prohibits the gathering of more than 50 people means we remain unable to resume contact classes; so online classes will continue for this semester.”

Students who still require access to laboratories and other facilities on campus to complete their courses would be prioritised to return to the campus after being granted permission from their respective faculty.

The same applied to students experiencing difficulties with internet connectivity, those who did not have the necessary access to internet-enabled devices, and others whose home environments were not conducive to studying, he said.

Tshwane University of Technology spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said for TUT the return of the first group of students - seniors - had already started last week. This group included postgraduate, B Tech, advanced diploma, final-year diploma, professional degree, as well as honours students.

De Ruyter said this would also include students living with disabilities and student leadership members.

“Multi-modal teaching and learning will continue for students. This means that students who have access to devices for digital teaching and learning will be able to use those to study. Alternatively, students must use their printed study material.”

Residences and lecture halls at the university have, according to De Ruyter, been cleaned and prepared in accordance with Covid-19 regulations and department requirements. “For the health and safety of all students, only students who have received official notification letters from the university will be allowed to return. Students must present the notification at security to be allowed on campuses or off-campus accommodation.”

Pretoria News