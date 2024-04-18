University of Pretoria unveils ground-breaking immersive technology laboratory

THE Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology at the University of Pretoria has launched its new Immersive Technology Lab at the Department of Information Science. This cutting-edge facility marks a significant milestone in the university's journey towards integrating advanced immersive technologies into its curriculum and research initiatives.

The Immersive Technology Lab has its roots in the early integration of Virtual Reality technology within the department dating back to 2013. The acquisition of early Virtual Reality headsets allowed Honours students to immerse themselves in the forefront of technological innovation. As the appeal of Virtual Reality grew, the lab evolved into the Virtual Reality and Interaction Lab, formally inaugurated in February 2018, to accommodate a larger cohort of students. The lab has been instrumental in familiarising multimedia students with virtual reality equipment, enabling them to develop applications that leverage the immersive capabilities of this technology. This initiative has ensured that students are equipped with essential skills to meet the growing demand for immersive technology expertise across various sectors.