Villagers fear for their lives after residents spot crocodile in pond

Pretoria - Weeks after a crocodile devoured 25-year-old Humbulani Mudzanani of Mulenzhe village in Dididi, outside Thohoyandou, in Limpopo while taking a bath in the croc-infested Nandoni Dam, residents in Sekhukhune are living in fear after one of the reptiles was spotted in a pond. The villagers of Leeuwfontein, RDP section in Sekhukhune are fearing for their lives after they spotted the crocodile inside a small body of water in the yard of a residential area.

The pond covers 5m of the section, and following heavy rains, some of the yards are still flooded. The dangerous reptile was seen by one of the homeowners . Speaking to Pretoria News, Sekhukhune District spokesperson Moloko Moloto said the reptile had already eaten ducks and chickens in the area. “People are being cautioned and this dangerous animal is on the prowl.

“However, officials from the Community Services departments of both Sekhukhune District Municipality and Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality, along with officials from the World Life Trade and Regulation from the Limpopo Department of Environment and Tourism, are working on capturing the crocodile,” Moloto said. “Residents are urged to be on high alert, especially at night, until the reptile is captured. Parents and guardians must safeguard children.” One if the villagers, Phomolo Seaka, said they were even afraid of going out of the house to go to work.

“Ever since we have heard of the crocodile we are unable to move about because you would never know where it is, and after hearing of the horrible story of a woman being eaten by the animal we are not safe,” he said. Moloto said it was unclear how the crocodile ended up in the pond or if there were more of the reptiles loitering around. Pretoria News reported that Mudzanani was killed while having a bath at the Nandoni Dam on New Year’s Day. Part of her body were found the next day, 400m away from where the croc devoured the rest of her body.