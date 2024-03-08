Volunteers restore soul of city river, hope to raise awareness

In an effort to curb pollution and promote environmental awareness, members of the Soulbent project recently cleaned up the Monangwe river in Saulsville. More than 80 volunteers participated in the clean-up drive.

Soulbent co-founder Mashudu Makhado said they saw an urgent need for the clean-up. He said their primary concern was the rampant dumping of waste into the river. Earlier last month, the initiative celebrated Wetlands Day by stressing the significance of preserving natural habits such as the Monangwe river.

Makhado added that this was not the first river clean-up they had undertaken. Soulbent project volunteers cleaning up the Monangwe river in Saulsville. Reflecting on their achievements, Makhado highlighted the initiative's commitment to conducting over 220 clean-up operations in the past year. He said they had no plan to slow down. Looking ahead, he said the organisation intended to maintain its intention and called on residents to combat littering and illegal dumping by end of the year.

As part of World Water Day on March 22, Soulbent invites Atteridgeville residents to help clean up the Moganwe river. “This day is observed every year to highlight the importance of freshwater and raise awareness about the global water crisis, while advocating for sustainable development,” he said. The NGO was expecting 100 if its volunteers and 60 from the community of Atteridgeville to support the initiative.

Makhado further said the clean-up will kick off at 9am on the corner of Schurweberg Road and Mokwerekwere Street in Saulsville. Among the partners involved are Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, City of Tshwane, Department of Environment, South African National Biodiversity Institute, Department of Water and Sanitation, Coca-Cola, Aquelle Khula and Makhadzi Project. “We hope that this effort promotes education and awareness about the water crises and illegal dumping,” Makhado said.