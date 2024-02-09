Waratwa spreads love to needy children

Waratwa is a Tswana name that means loved, you and you and you are loved. It is in this spirit that Waratwa Foundation set to mitigate poverty and help communities thrive by giving and caring for them.

The foundation also inspires and empower people to change the world one day at a time. Oratile Motsusi, founder of Waratwa Foundation, said growing up, he became aware that his friends from an orphanage home always felt unloved but loved when around him. That gave him the desire and drive to spread love not only to orphans but everyone who feels unloved. It was for this reason that Waratwa Foundation visited the Halaletsang Child & Youth Care Centre in Atteridgeville.

The centre has 22 children from the ages of 2-18 years. Well mannered, vibrant, and full of love children. The children participated in every activity that was presented to them. Waratwa Foundation, Tshwane Metro Police Department, Pedro’s and Pick n Pay members had a tour of the centre, previously an abandoned building. Waratwa Foundation visited the Halaletsang Child & Youth Care Centre in Atteridgeville. Through other sponsorships and donations, ghe pioneers behind the centre started with renovations. The building is still under construction.

The day started off with Tshwane Metro Police Department members having an educational session with the children. Furthermore, Waratwa was joined by Pedro’s and Pick n Pay members. Kamogelo Sebande from Pedro’s and Selaelo Matloga from Pick n Pay motived the kids. Pedro’s and Pick n Pay donated food to the youth centre.

Waratwa Foundation took over after the sponsors left as they had prepared fun activities for the children. Members from Waratwa Foundation did some activities such as playing soccer with them, dancing, teaching some kids how to colour and they egg hunt. Donations that were given by Waratwa Foundation were clothes, shoes, sanitary towels, and grocery.