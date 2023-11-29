Warning about possible water shortage in Tshwane

Residents and businesses in the City of Tshwane have been warned about the possibility of running out of water should the high consumption of water continue unchecked. To avert the situation where there is no water supply, residents have been urged to reduce water consumption.

The soaring temperatures, the City said, have led to a substantial increase in water usage which has pushed the water supply system to its limits. Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “The City is continuing to experience a high consumption of water by residents and businesses, despite the City’s continuous calls to use water sparingly to avert a situation where there is no water supply.” As a result of high temperatures leading to more water usage, the water supply system was pushed to its limits, putting reservoirs under immense pressure.

Mashigo said: “If this trend continues, it could potentially lead to serious water shortages across the city. While the supply may seem abundant at face value, the reality is that water is not a limitless resource.” According to him, it was incumbent on every resident to be water conscious to ensure that the city’s reservoirs were kept at acceptable water levels. The City encouraged residents to conserve and use water sparingly as part of their daily normal lifestyle.

For example, residents were urged to desist from watering gardens, washing cars, cleaning driveways or pavements using hosepipes, among other water saving measures. Residents must also not fill swimming pools and must flush toilets only when necessary. Mashigo said: “Fix water leaks in your yard and report street leaks. Even small leaks can contribute to significant water wastage over time.”