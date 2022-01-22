WATCH: Baby Trade Episode 5 - Mystery, madness and mayhem around the #Tembisa 10 continues

A Place of Safety? Episode 5 of ‘Baby Trade: Tracking the Truth’ continues to follow the story of what happened to the Tembisa 10.

More than nine months has passed since Gosiame Sithole declared she gave birth to decuplets. Despite numerous claims contradicting her – by authorities and media (without investigation), she remains adamant – she was pregnant, and she did deliver. After a brief hiatus thanks to the festive season, Independent Media are back with the next instalment of their mini-docu-drama Baby Trade: Tracking the Truth. In Episode 5, the story picks up the tale from when Gosiame disappears after giving birth, the subsequent missing persons case and what happens when the couple cancel it as she is clearly present.

Entitled, Missing: a place of safety? The mystery and mayhem around the decuplets deepens, Episode 5 also looks into the Donen Review of the events that happened at Independent Media that led to the front page headlines. Donen’s report was also instrumental in the subsequent deeper investigation into the matter. “There can be no doubt that too many ‘odd’ incidents and events have happened around the birth of the Tembisa 10 and that nothing is as it seems,” commented Viasen Soobramoney, editorial director of the docu-series.

“The team has combed through testimony and evidence and what is unfolding is frightening.” Many questions with far too few rational answers, including why two social workers from the Department of Social Development ‘kidnap’ Gosiame’s twins and remove them to a “place of safety” followed by one of the same social workers incarcerating Gosiame in a “place of safety” at Ward 14 Tembisa Hospital… Leverage?