WATCH: Funeral of former Pretoria News editor Val Boje

Pretoria - Friends and media colleagues looking to share in the funeral and life celebration of former Pretoria News editor Val Boje will still be able to bid farewell to the veteran journalist through Independent Media's online streaming platforms. The funeral of Boje is set to take place in a private ceremony on Sunday is starting at 10am at the chapel where Val and her husband Roy, were married 38 years ago.

Her son John Devenish said it had been a difficult time for the family trying to make a list of everyone who wanted to attend the much-loved former editor's funeral due to the lockdown regulations for conducting funerals only allowing 100 people per gathering "We would have loved for everyone to be able to join us as we also plan to celebrate her life story but unfortunately we understand that this is the struggle that thousands of families have had to endure since the start of this coronavirus pandemic." In spite of the setback, Devenish said he was grateful that Independent Media would be handling the live streaming for the family as they understood the magnitude of Boje's contribution to the industry and the many journalists that crossed her path.

Boje, who would have turned 63 next month, died Monday morning after undergoing minor heart surgery at Zuid Afrikaans Hospital in Pretoria. Her untimely death came as a shock to the family and colleagues who said she remained in high spirits until the very end. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Pretoria News Facebook page and also on Independent Media titles The Star, IOL, Saturday Star and Sunday Independent.