WATCH: Norma Gigaba in Hatfield court for alleged crimen injuria, damage to property

Pretoria - Norma Gigaba appeared in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court today after she was arrested last week based on allegations of crimen injuria and damage to property. The wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba will return to court on September 14. She was accompanied by her lawyer Victor Nkhwashu, advocate Dali Mpofu and advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi. Mpofu said the reason why they wanted the date was because they intended to bring several civil matters which might deal with the validity of the charges. The state and the defence agreed to the date because it gives them enough time to institute civil charges and have 6 weeks to institute the charges on the high court to deal with the case. Mpofu wanted to confirm that, on Saturday when Gigaba was released on bail, there was an arrangement made that she would stay with friends for the weekend. He wanted to confirm if she was allowed to return home.

The magistrate responded that there was nothing on record that limited her movement or prohibited her but they must check with the magistrate that granted her the bail.

Nkhwashu said when Gigaba returns to court a determination will be made as to when the trial would resume or if there will be a trial at all.

"During the bail hearing, over the weekend, we were told that there was a charge of assault however it was not mentioned this morning," he said.

He said the issues relating to the Hawks was outside of their perimeters

He added that the senior counsels have been brought into the matter to challenge the issue of the involvement of the Hawks and the issue of obtaining a warrant for her arrest.

"The Hawks knew where she lived and had visited her more than once.

“The arrest on its own for such kind of charges should not have happened, she should have been summoned to court instead of them arresting her on a Friday evening knowing the courts would be closed and therefore having to spend the weekend in custody," he explained

Nkhwashu said that the matter will be brought before the high court to set aside the arrest and the warrant.

Pretoria News