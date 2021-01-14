WATCH: Police nab suspect caught on video firing multiple shots into air at Doornpoort toll plaza

Pretoria - Police in Sinoville have nabbed a trigger-happy man, who was caught on a widely-circulated video in December firing multiple shots into the air at the Doornpoort toll plaza.

The suspect has been on the run since the incident and was eventually arrested on Tuesday at his Pretoria North residence following a month-long search by the police.

The incident was captured in video footage, which went viral on social media on December 20.

The 10-second clip shows the man firing several shots into the air while a group of people shouted "jou man se p**s" in the background.

The incident happened in full view of motorists, who waited in queues for turns to drive through the tollgate.

Shaken with fear, an occupant inside a nearby bakkie, hid his face as the man fired several shots in the air.

None of the people at the scene opened a case against the gunman.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said: "A case docket was opened by police at Sinoville police station and a tracing team immediately commenced with a search for the suspect. After following several leads, the suspect was identified."