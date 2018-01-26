Tshwane Vat Alles workers joined by the ANC Youth League in Greater Tshwane region gather at Burgers Park before they depart to Tshwane House. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - A group of demonstrators under the banner of "All Tshwane Vat Alles workers" or Expanded Public Works Programme are starting to gather at Burgers Park, where they would embark on march to shut down Pretoria CBD.





Marchers are chanting anti-Solly Msimanga songs and dancing while holding placards with messages calling for the City of Tshwane to re-employ them.





Some said they wanted to render the City ungovernable.





Marchers will move to Tshwane House using Lilian Ngoyi Street and Madiba streets to hand over a memorandum of demands, which included being re-employed by the City.





From the municipal headquarters, they are expected to proceed straight to the Union Building.





They are expected to disperse at 16h00.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Tshwane 'Vat Alles' workers joined by the ANC Youth League in Greater Tshwane region gather at Burgers Park before they depart to Tshwane House. Video: Rapula Moatshe

Motorists have been are urged to avoid the above mentioned streets and use alternative routes.





Tshwane metro police and SAPS officers are on standby to keep watch on the situation.





They have been joined by the ANC Youth League in the Greater Tshwane region despite them not having applied for the march, according to the City of Tshwane Metro Police Department.





According to the municipality, the march by the ANCYL would be unprotected and illegal.





Metro Police spokesperson Nonhlanhla Mgiba said the City had only received a request for a march by former Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) employees and not the ANCYL march.





ANCYL regional chairperson Lesego Makhubela said the DA's promises of jobs to the people in the run-up to the election was a fallacy.





He said the vast majority of workers who were part of the EPWP had been working at keeping the city clean for six years.







