Widespread power outages due to thunderstorm in Tshwane

Many residents in Pretoria North were still left without power yesterday morning in the wake of severe thunderstorms that wreaked havoc in many parts of the City of Tshwane at the weekend. The streets without power, included Rachel de Beer and a few others along the President Steyn route, according to a message shared to residents by Ward 2 councillor Dana Wannenburg.

The storm, according to Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink, damaged municipal service infrastructure, including trees falling on overhead lines. As a result, parts of the metro experienced power outages. Brink assured residents that municipal teams were attending to all incidents and were working tirelessly to restore power. “This includes addressing breakdowns, replacing transformers, clearing obstructed lines and attending to overhead line breakdowns. During this period, we ask for patience as some repairs might be prolonged due to the severity of the damage,” he said.

The storm also caused trips at the mini-substation in Region 1. Power was restored to Suider Street, Emily Hobhouse Avenue, Berg Street and Burger Street with additional repairs still required due to damaged lines. While the power supply was restored at the Magalieskruin and to the Pyramid Power Line, there were a few outages in Region 2 and repair efforts were still under way yesterday.

Four medium-voltage area outages and a few other area outages were reported in Region 3. Region 4 was not spared damage with trees falling on cables and hanging on poles and roads and driveways blocked by debris. Brink said: “In Region 5, a rural line outage is impacting a sewer pump station, resulting in the pumping of raw sewer into the stream. We are prioritising the restoration of power in this area to mitigate any further environmental impact.”