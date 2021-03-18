Winterveldt learners rushed to hospital after food poisoning

Pretoria - More than 100 learners from HM Baloyi Secondary School in Winterveldt, Tshwane, were rushed to various hospitals and clinics on Tuesday following a suspected food poisoning. According to school governing body chairperson Ezekiel Masango, they became aware after a parent uploaded pictures of ambulances at the school. "We rushed more than 100 learners to clinics. We spent most of the day visiting the various clinics so we are be able to update parents. "Health inspectors came and took samples. We were surprised and perturbed. In the three years we have been at the school, we have never had such a case. I ate food from the kitchen and also felt sick. "We understand the frustration of the parents in this matter. Some believe the food was spiked because we are changing the service provider, but we will await the report from an investigation and update them accordingly."

He said they would convene a meeting to inform parents of the situation, which he described as calm.

The school was considering cancelling classes for the remainder of the week.

Parent Sophie Ndlovu was at the school yesterday and said she got the news through her child, who phoned her from a clinic stating that she was not well and was experiencing diarrhoea.

Ndlovu said she was infuriated that the school did not have the courtesy of informing parents about the state their children were in.

"It is worrying and left us wondering if our children are truly safe at this school. We need to get a report on what exactly happened to so many learners."

Another parent who did not want to be named said he had to leave work when he got a call that his child was not well. He said the school had to take them in its confidence and give them answers.

Thabiso Mahlangu, provincial organiser of Congress of South African Students, said the number of learners affected was worrying.

"We have learners in shock due to this and have no idea what they will be served in future as it may harm them."

He said they would request a meeting with the management of the school to discuss the matter further urgently.

"We do not want to point fingers. It's a crisis, but we will await the report and see how we will deal with it going forward."

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said from what they understood, Grade 12 learners were having lunch on Tuesday when some started experiencing stomach pains and later diarrhoea.

"Paramedics took some for medical attention and health inspectors arrived to take the sample plate for necessary investigation.

"We await the outcome of the investigation."

