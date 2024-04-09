Woman rescued from vehicle trapped in flood water

Rescuers from the Tshwane Emergency Services Department evacuated a woman from a vehicle stuck in flood water at the corner of Rabie and End streets in Centurion amid heavy downpours. Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said while the woman escaped unharmed, the vehicle remained trapped in the flood.

He called on people to steer away from the area and desist from driving through the flood water route. Authorities were forced to close Soutpan road in Soshanguve township due to flooding and urged motorists to use alternative roads. And people were reported to be stuck in flooded shacks in the township, while Embankment and John Vorster roads in Centurion were closed for traffic. Mabaso said the emergency services attended to an incident in Refilwe township where a house was reported to be flooded.

“Upon assessment the emergency services found that only the street was flooded and the houses in the area were safe,” he said. The flooding threats were reported after the South African Weather Service warned of disruptive rainfall that could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas and informal settlements. According to the weather forecasters, the impact of heavy rainfall could result in poor driving conditions due to pooling of water on roads and reduced visibility.

Mabaso said the emergency services will remain on high alert following the level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms by weather forecasters. The City of Tshwane’s electricity supply was also impacted negatively by the downpours which left many residents without power during the weekend. In the event of emergency, residents have been asked to immediately report any fire or rescue incidents on 107 (toll-free) or 012 358 6300/6400. For ambulance services, call 112 (toll-free).