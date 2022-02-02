Young male lion that escaped has been captured near Phalaborwa

Pretoria - A stray young male lion roaming around the bush next to the R71 near a lodge around the Phalaborwa area in Limpopo has been captured by wildlife rangers. This after the carnivore reportedly escaped from one of the conservation facilities in the area.

The lion was spotted by a motorist driving on the R71 in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Limpopo Economic Development and Tourism (Ledet) spokesperson, Ziad Kalla confirmed that the wild animal was on the prowl and that rangers were hot in its heals after it had been spotted. He said: “Its confirmed that a lion was spotted along the R71 this morning. It had reportedly escaped from one of the conservation places around the area but has since been captured by our men on the ground.”

Kalla urged the public to stay away from any wild animals that have escaped their enclosures. Phalaborwa is a tourist town known to house the Phalaborwa gate into the world renowned Kruger National Park that inhabits a range of animals including lion, leopard, buffalo, elephant and rhino widely known as the Big Five. Limpopo is known for it’s wildlife and animals stray from their enclosures once in a while.

In May 2020 seven lions were caught roaming around Alldays, near Louis Trichardt. Five males and two females had escaped from their cages at Ingogo Safari. In October last year 2 more lions were spotted in Baltimore outside Lephalale after escaping from a private game farm.