The residents, including young children, braved the wet weather and marched to the local police station to hand over a memorandum in which they demanded the perpetrators to be brought to book.
They held placards with messages such as “innocent until drugged and raped” and “no means no” during the peaceful walk.
According to community activist Virginia Keppler, the two friends accompanied an older girl and her boyfriend to a restaurant last Monday.
Later in the afternoon, they were dropped off in the area in a state “their parents have never seen before”. It is suspected they had been drugged.