Artists use newspapers for an interesting photoshoot. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - A group of young artists have come up with a brilliant idea of a photoshoot using newspapers as the concept for a clothing line. The group used the papers for the clothes and background for the shoot. Mpumelelo Mahlangu who is a fashion stylist came up with the idea and said when he told the team about it, their minds were blown away. He worked with Tsotso Mathibe who was the designer and they used Benluc studios in central Pretoria. He said what made his work different was that it was bold and some might say eye catching.

Mahlangu laughed when asked how he got the newspapers and said it was very difficult to get papers because they needed a lot of black and white only papers.

The photographer Helly Malefetsa came to the Pretoria News offices a year ago and asked for old papers and explained it was for an art project he was working on with his friends.

Mahlangu said they used over 100 newspaper editions to get the desired results. He said it took them four days to complete the project and a lot of work was put into the vision he had.

“I want the world to experience what has been consuming my mind for the last couple of months.

"I am just a kid with a dream and the opportunity to craft my own world for all of us to escape into but yet I'm still anxious about letting others into my world.

"Yet Fashion, my passion, is an exciting platform for me to give access or preview of that world,” he said.

He said he was currently in the process of getting his brand called “Sensational” out there as he is trying to come up with enough money to do that.

Mahlangu said his dream was to make his brand big in Pretoria and was still saving to buy enough garments and material for all the ideas he has.

“I just want people to enter this universe carefree with no inhibitions, a safe place where they find their hearts, kids can be superheroes breaking all boundaries in pursuit of their dreams,” he said.

