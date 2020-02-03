Pretoria - A group of young artists have come up with a brilliant idea of a photoshoot using newspapers as the concept for a clothing line.
The group used the papers for the clothes and background for the shoot.
Mpumelelo Mahlangu who is a fashion stylist came up with the idea and said when he told the team about it, their minds were blown away.
He worked with Tsotso Mathibe who was the designer and they used Benluc studios in central Pretoria.
He said what made his work different was that it was bold and some might say eye catching.