The Sundowns academy graduate put on a man-of-the-match performance in only his second start for the Brazilians in their 3-0 win over Chippa United on Saturday. He capped off that performance with a brilliant goal that came 70 seconds into the match. Lukhubeni stole the ball in the centre of the pitch, went on a solo run before squeezing the ball past the Chippa goalkeeper. It was a brilliant way to open his account.
“He kept going, and he had cold nerves,” Mosimane said. “I thought that he was going to pass. He kept going and going. He is very fortunate that he has a left and right foot, and he scored. Good for him and he won the man-of-the-match award, it’s unbelievable. He puts me under pressure now.”
The pressure that Mosimane is under is that he now must consider Lukhubeni for a starting berth against Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus today. A week ago, Lukhubeni would have been lucky if he was on the bench with Thapelo Morena the club’s first choice at right-back. But when Morena is pushed forward, the experienced Anele Ngcongca plays at right-back. Both, Morena and Ngcongca were nursing injuries which forced Mosimane to start Lukhubeni. The 23-year-old ran away with the opportunity.
“He was good, safe and playing it easy,” Mosimane said. “We kept talking to him a lot. We were on his case because he sometimes allowed the distance between him and the guy who is going to cross the ball to be big and allow the cross. It’s positioning. That needs experience. The Aneles, Langers (Tebego Langerman) and Thapelos know that thing. So, we have to give him a break. It’s okay.”