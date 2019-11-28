Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was moving swiftly to ensure that Grade 1 and 8 pupils who applied for placements knew which school they would be attending.
Mabona said the department had also been finalising the provision of mobile classes to accommodate more learners in high-pressure areas such as Centurion.
Some parents argued that they could not afford to send their children to schools that were too far way from their homes.
It was for this reason that they did not accept school offers made by the online system.