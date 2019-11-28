No learner will be without a school by 2020 - Panyaza Lesufi









Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The provincial Department of Education is hopeful all learners will be placed in schools for 2020 by the deadline, which is just two days away. Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was moving swiftly to ensure that Grade 1 and 8 pupils who applied for placements knew which school they would be attending. Mabona said the department had also been finalising the provision of mobile classes to accommodate more learners in high-pressure areas such as Centurion. Some parents argued that they could not afford to send their children to schools that were too far way from their homes. It was for this reason that they did not accept school offers made by the online system.

The department encouraged these parents to lodge appeals.

Mabona said the department would also finalise all appeals in due course.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he wanted all aggrieved parents to know where their children would be placed before schools closed on December 4.

On Tuesday, Lesufi tweeted: “We’ve now reduced the number of unplaced pupils from 34000 to 7998 Once more, we want to assure parents that we will place all unplaced children and there will be no learner without a school.”

At the time, Lesufi said 96.99% of learners had been placed and 3.012% were still unplaced.

He said they planned to engage single-media schools with low enrolments to merge and accommodate those who needed to be taught in other languages.

Meanwhile matric learners without IDs face the possibility of not getting their certificate should they pass.

Mabona said the department had already engaged with all districts and schools to inform them that IDs were compulsory for the registration of Grade 12 candidates.

Pretoria News