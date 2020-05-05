No mask, no entry rule for shoppers at Soshanguve Crossing

Pretoria - The Soshanguve Crossing mall has been working with law enforcement to enforce a very strict "no mask, no entry" rule to deal with the increased traffic since lockdown stage 4 commenced. General manager Wynard Louw said this measure was put in place to protect shoppers who make their way to the mall that normally has a feed of nearly 800 000 people on any given month. This strict "no mask, no entry" rule has also created a market for informal traders who target motorists at the gate. They sell a variety of masks and sanitisers, but the metro police are also there to make sure that they too also comply with lockdown regulations as they interact with other people. The officers also monitor that people are not trying to force their way into the mall without masks.

The metro police are deployed to keep an eye on shoppers at Soshanguve Crossing. Picture: James Mahlokwane





They informed shoppers that even if they got passed the gate without a mask, they would not be allowed inside the mall by security. There are also other security officers inside the mall who ensure people do not remove their masks once inside.

Louw said: “The metro police are there to help in case we experience any challenges, but I must say, it gives me goosebumps to see how well the people of Soshanguve have been complying.

“This is the biggest mall in the Soshanguve district and the level of discipline by our people has been great. It is really good to see the young, the middle-aged and the elderly all comply with the regulations.

“This has been great to witness because, to be fair, this is new to all of us. To see what our people are doing is inspiring.”

Louw said the centre management office has been operational since lockdown to ensure that there are people ready to help in this trying time and remind everyone that the people’s safety is a priority.

He also showed the Pretoria News team a wall chart of the evacuation procedure that has been there even before Covid-19.

Shoppers Nomsa Thomo and Dikeledi Ledwaba said they were happy the mall was strict about compliance and the issue of masks, because it’s for the greater good.

Ledwaba said: “I’m from Block HH and when I come here I come into contact with products that have been touched by other people. When I withdraw money I keep in mind that other people were also touching those ATM buttons

“It’s for those reasons that I’m proud this mall would not let anyone enter without sanitising their hands. They are very strict on that, and shoppers who tried to be funny were not given a chance.”

