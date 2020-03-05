No place in society for evil man who killed colleague, dumped body - acting judge

Pretoria - Society had no place for murderous rapists like Piet Andries Mabotja, Acting Judge Peet Johnson said in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Mabotja raped, strangled and murdered his colleague before dumping her body in the chimney in the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in the city. Judge Johnson sentenced Mabotja to life in prison for the premeditated rape and murder of Regina Thamsaqa Majola, 28, on December 21, 2017. Both worked as subcontracted cleaners at the department. The judge said Mabotja was an evil man who robbed children of their mother when he decided to kill her in the hope that a dead person could not report him to the authorities for rape.

He said the court had sadly learnt that Majola’s children were now scattered among family members because a man who wanted to forcefully satisfy his sexual urges decided to take her life when he was done with her.

Mabotja walked up the stairs from the holding cells to the dock covered in a shirt. He stood upright in front of a gallery of friends and family members of the dead. They were supported by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.

People in the courtroom couldn’t successfully contain their relief and joy when Judge Johnson slapped Mabotja with several sentences for various counts.

He sentenced Mabotja to life for rape, another life term for murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, five for obstructing the interests of justice, two for theft, and 10 for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Judge Johnson said Mabotja not only raped and murdered Majola, but also stole from her when he withdrew her money.

He said it was clear she trusted him and that was why she shared her banking code with him and even followed him to where he raped her before he killed her in order to silence her.

Judge Johnson said Mabotja’s crime was femicide and these types of crimes featured more and more in his cases.

He said it was shameful that five out of seven of his current cases involved those of femicide. That needed to be stopped and examples needed to be made.

Majola’s sister Nombulelo Chacha said the family was happy the court sentenced Mabotja to life imprisonment.

“It has been a long road to get here. It started from the day when we could not find my sister, from struggling to get her body, to burying it while someone knew what he had done. It would have been better if he had left her body where we could find it, not in a chimney.”

She said one of their brothers who was close to Majola died and was buried last weekend.

“He died from too much stress. He was very close to Regina and he even said he did not want to see the man who killed his sister,” she added.

