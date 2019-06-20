A MAN walks past a bus stop near Unisa's main campus in Muckleneuk, the scene where the body of a fifth homeless man was found. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Tshwane’s “nocturnal stalker” has claimed a fifth victim. The body of a man was found near Unisa’s main campus yesterday - just a day after a body was found in Sunnyside. Four other men have been found murdered in and around this area of the city; the first near the Mears Park train station two weeks ago, followed closely by a second, and the third at Magnolia Dell on Sunday. The fourth body was discovered on Tuesday morning at the corner of Justice Mohamed and Troye streets, Sunnyside, not far from Magnolia Dell and the station.

The first three victims had been beaten and stabbed while the fourth, had an injury at the back of his head. Details of the injuries on the latest victim are still to be released. However, police did confirm that all the victims were “male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night”.

The city’s homeless and others who sleep on the street believe they are at risk from a serial killer who is targeting those without a safe place to sleep on these cold dark nights. Others think drugs may be involved.

Some said they had started arming themselves with an assortment of crude weapons. They said they hardly slept as the fear of death stalked them.

They also believe there have been more killings than those recorded by police. “It is just because we are homeless no one cares enough to add up the figures,” said one yesterday.

Gauteng commissioner of police Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has now instructed a high-level task team to prioritise the investigation of the murders and find the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Provincial police spokesman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the police team comprised specialists from Forensic Services, including pathologists and criminal psychologists. Crime Intelligence officials and detectives would welcome assistance from private security and members of the public.

“Without sowing panic among our communities, especially in the Muckleneuk area, we want to caution the public to be vigilant and be aware of this nocturnal prowler preying on the vulnerable. While police would be working “to bring this madness to an end” and restore calm in the community, he said it was necessary to get the city’s homeless into shelters.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the series of murders was very worrying.

He said the City was aware of the need to better secure the safety of those who lived on the streets and there was R5million allocated for this in the recent State of the City Address delivered by Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. The money would, according to Mashigo, be used to refurbish the dilapidated No 2 Struben Street shelter and also allow the City to look into acquiring additional spaces or buildings to shelter the homeless community.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous report at their nearest police station, the Sunnyside police station, or by calling the Crime Stop number 0860010111.

Pretoria News