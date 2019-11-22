The group of 183 people made a second appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where the matter was postponed because none of them was able to provide an address and did not apply for bail.
Of the 33 refugees in court (the others were not there due to space constraints), only one had a legal representative and provided an address of where he lived.
Magistrate Thandi Theledi said it would be difficult for the rest of the accused to post for bail if they did not have an address.
“None of you have a fixed address and chances of you getting bail are very slim because if you fail to come to court the investigating officer will not know where to look when he tries to find you,” she said.