Not having fixed addresses delays refugees' bail application









THIRTY-THREE out of 183 foreign nationals arrested for trespassing at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The foreign nationals arrested for trespassing at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Brooklyn last week have been ordered to return to court on December 11. The group of 183 people made a second appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where the matter was postponed because none of them was able to provide an address and did not apply for bail. Of the 33 refugees in court (the others were not there due to space constraints), only one had a legal representative and provided an address of where he lived. Magistrate Thandi Theledi said it would be difficult for the rest of the accused to post for bail if they did not have an address. “None of you have a fixed address and chances of you getting bail are very slim because if you fail to come to court the investigating officer will not know where to look when he tries to find you,” she said.

Prosecutor Sipho Letswalo said they worked with the Department of Home Affairs and were able to verify only some of the accused’s status.

He said some were awaiting renewal of documentation while others claimed to be illegal immigrants. There were those who said they were still on appeal regarding their statuses; the rest were verified and had the correct documentation.

They will all remain in custody while the investigation continues.

As they walked out of the courtroom, they were warned to move silently and not to say a word to anyone.

On Monday during their first appearance, they chanted “No more South Africa” on their way out.

