According to MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, the province’s forensic pathology mortuaries had been left with 1117 out of 17940 unidentified bodies.
The startling figures were from 10 forensic pathology mortuaries for the last financial year - April 2018 to March 2019.
The DA’s spokesperson for health in the legislature Jack Bloom said the information was a human tragedy that deserved more attention from the department.
According to Bloom, the largest number of unidentified bodies was reportedly at the Joburg mortuary with 360 bodies, followed by Germiston with 115, 107 Roodepoort, 106 in Diepkloof and 105 in the Springs areas.