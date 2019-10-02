Number of unidentified bodies on the rise in Gauteng









HEALTH MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says Gauteng mortuaries still have 1 117 unclaimed bodies. Pretoria - The increase in crime and road accidents had resulted in mortuaries in the province battling with an count of unidentified bodies year on year, the provincial health department has said. According to MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, the province’s forensic pathology mortuaries had been left with 1117 out of 17940 unidentified bodies. The startling figures were from 10 forensic pathology mortuaries for the last financial year - April 2018 to March 2019. The DA’s spokesperson for health in the legislature Jack Bloom said the information was a human tragedy that deserved more attention from the department. According to Bloom, the largest number of unidentified bodies was reportedly at the Joburg mortuary with 360 bodies, followed by Germiston with 115, 107 Roodepoort, 106 in Diepkloof and 105 in the Springs areas.

In Tshwane, Ga-Rankuwa mortuaries have 73 bodies, Pretoria 71 and 16 in Bronkhorstspruit. Other areas are Heidelberg with 18, and 10 at Carletonville mortuary.

Many families are left not knowing where their loved ones ended up as they were buried anonymously.

“I have been asking questions on unidentified bodies for many years and the number has risen alarmingly, with a poor response by the department, which has been struggling since 2006 to develop an internet system that will assist in people identifying bodies.

“I hope that the MEC keeps the promise to ensure the department has the internet site operational at the beginning of the 2020/21 so that families don’t have to go to each mortuary, which is traumatic and time-consuming.”

Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for the MEC, said although the unclaimed bodies had been a challenge for the department, they were still working with stakeholders such as the SAPS to trace families of the deceased.

And while the body count did not place financial strain on the department, Kekana noted how it had an impact on the human and other departmental resources.

“As the department, we are worried about the number of motor vehicle accidents and violent crimes taking place as they are also contributing to this challenge for us,” Kekana said.

Pretoria News