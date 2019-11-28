Mologadi Mathosa had been working with primary school pupils on Saturdays in a bid to improve their reading and vocabulary, among others.Her efforts earned her second place in this year’s Lesedi Awards. The awards recognise different individuals and organisations that are making a difference in society through their philanthropy work or simply giving their time to a cause.
Mathosa, InspireZA co-founder, told the Pretoria News that the inception of the reading programme was prompted by the low levels of literacy which hit about 80% in 2017.
She said she had noted low literacy was a hindrance to the understanding of other subjects such as maths and physics for pupils. “My vision was to start at the grassroots with the children, ignite the love to read and explore from an early age, to help them identify their strengths early because by the time they get to high school, it's already late. That is why we are focused on primary schoolchildren. Some of our members are in high school and they started back in primary school.”
She said reading helps pupils open their minds and gives them a choice in what they would love to be and improves their command and use of language.