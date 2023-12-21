Bridging the gap on cancer education in South Africa

Palesa Mokomele

in the complex shades of South Africa's health-care landscape, the shadows of cancer loom large, casting a sobering reality that demands our collective attention. As someone deeply entrenched in the vital work of DKMS Africa, an international non-profit organisation dedicated to saving the lives of patients with blood cancer and blood disorders, it is clear that addressing the intricate challenge of cancer education in a country with insufficient awareness is a task that requires collective responsibility. The complexity of the health-care system intertwines with societal challenges, resulting in delayed detection and diagnosis. The consequences are profound, as late-stage diagnoses not only intensifies the physical and emotional toll on individuals but also present formidable obstacles to successful treatment outcomes.

The urgency to address this issue becomes even more pronounced, calling for concerted efforts to illuminate the shadows of ignorance, enhance public awareness, and establish accessible avenues for early detection. South Africa stands at a critical crossroads, where acknowledging the plight of those diagnosed late with blood cancers is pivotal in shaping a health-care landscape that fosters timely intervention and improved prognosis for its people. The gender discrepancy in health-seeking behaviour, highlighted by the data revealing a nearly 40% higher physician visit rate among women compared to men, underscores the need for targeted efforts in addressing men's health awareness. This divide may contribute to delayed detection and treatment, particularly in the case of prevalent health concerns like blood cancers, including leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. South Africa faces a significant burden of these conditions, necessitating tailored awareness campaigns to educate men about the risks, symptoms and available resources for early diagnosis and treatment. To bridge the information gap, it is crucial to initiate focused community outreach programmes, workplace health education initiatives, and media engagement strategies that specifically appeal to men. By normalising regular health check-ups, breaking down cultural barriers, and utilising digital platforms, these efforts aim to encourage proactive health-seeking behaviour among men, ultimately contributing to early detection and improved outcomes in the context of blood cancers in South Africa.

With the intricate dance for resources on the global philanthropic stage, the lesson reverberates – collaboration is not merely a strategic option but an imperative for the survival and success of NPOs. South Africa, with its unique challenges and limited resources stands as a microcosm of this global narrative. Here, the imperative of unity becomes even more pronounced as organisations navigate the delicate balance between competing priorities. The global lesson serves as a guiding principle, urging non-profits to transcend individual ambitions and join forces in tackling shared challenges. It is a call for a paradigm shift, where collaboration becomes the cornerstone of a more effective, sustainable, and collectively impactful approach to addressing the pressing issues that confront societies worldwide. Championing the cause of blood stem cell donation, DKMS Africa acknowledges that collaboration is not merely advantageous but, in fact, indispensable. A blood cancer/disorder patient has a 30% chance of finding a blood stem cell donor match within their own family, leaving the rest to rely on a complete stranger to be their genetic match. The current terrain demands a fundamental shift — from unintentional competition to purposeful collaboration.

Repetition in our endeavours, especially in a nation eager for information about blood cancers and disorders, and especially blood stem cell donation as a normalised part of life with little stigma and more action, poses the risk of diminishing our overall impact. Imagine the potency of a united front, where non-profits leverage each other’s strengths, share resources, and synchronise efforts. Instead of fragmented initiatives, we could collectively address the spectrum of cancer education needs. The call is for non-profits to forge alliances, focusing on specific aspects of education, be it awareness campaigns, patient support, or research funding. Scarcity of resources is an unrelenting reality, however, strategic partnerships emerge as a viable path forward. Collaborations with businesses, government agencies, and international organisations offer not just financial support but a broader influence that can elevate our collective impact. These alliances become the bridges spanning the funding gaps, ensuring that crucial programmes receive the support needed to reach those in the shadows of blood cancer. Beyond dispelling myths surrounding stem cell donation, these collaborations should focus on fostering a culture of proactive health- seeking behaviour among men. The education imperative is twofold: equipping men with the knowledge to recognise the signs of blood cancers and encouraging them register as blood stem cell donors while prioritising regular health check-ups.